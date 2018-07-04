WHITE SWAN, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has recovered a stolen American flag that belonged to his son who was killed in Afghanistan.

Two months after pleading for help on social media, Shawn Marceau tells the Yakima Herald-Republic that he went to his son’s gravesite Tuesday and found the flag folded in front of the headstone.

Marceau has said the flag is sentimental to him because his son, Marine Lance Cpl. Joe Jackson, had it over his bed before he went out on his last patrol.

Jackson was 22 when he was killed April 24, 2011 by an improvised bomb while conducting combat operations in Helmand province of Afghanistan. The flag was signed by Marines in Jackson’s platoon.

The flag and other items were stolen in April when someone broke into Marceau’s truck.

