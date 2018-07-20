VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy who was photographed wearing apparel affiliated with the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for white nationalist rhetoric.
The Columbian newspaper reports Deputy Erin Willey was let go Tuesday after an internal investigation that began when the office was shown a photograph of her wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a logo that includes a switchblade, lipstick and an abbreviation for Proud Boys’ Girls.
Willey is also shown in a second photograph shared on a Proud Boys-affiliated Twitter page, which included her contact information for buying Proud Boys’ Girls merchandise.
Willey did not return the newspaper’s request for comment.
Undersheriff Mike Cooke declined to discuss the investigation, saying it’s a personnel issue.
Information from: The Columbian, http://www.columbian.com