Authorities say a 47-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant for a probation violation fell through a ceiling while trying to hide in an attic space
SPANAWAY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 47-year-old man wanted on an arrest warrant for a probation violation fell through a ceiling while trying to hide in an attic space.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that the man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on the warrant and for investigation of assaulting a police dog and other charges.
Authorities went to a home in Spanaway Wednesday where they eventually discovered the man hiding under insulation in the attic. Officers went into the attic and put him in handcuffs.
At some point the ceiling buckled under the weight of the people and the man fell through drywall to the room below.
Most Read Local Stories
- Study: Traces of radioactive contamination found in homes of six Hanford workers
- Lots of blame for Seattle's head-tax debacle. Except where it belongs. | Danny Westneat
- 'Oh my god': Giant 45-pound catfish caught in Green Lake WATCH
- Don’t touch that temperature dial: Seattle due for record-testing heat wave
- Suicide rate up in all regions of Washington — but why? 'No one is exactly sure,' expert says | FYI Guy
The department says the man wasn’t injured in the fall because a deputy noticed the ceiling buckling and threw couch cushions underneath the area.