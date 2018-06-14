The Chelan Public Utility District says one of its employees has died while working at a hydroelectric dam south of Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — The Chelan Public Utility District says an employee has died while working at a hydroelectric dam south of Wenatchee.
The utility says a 40-year-old employee working on the spillway at Rock Island Dam Wednesday was hit by a piece of steel from the spillway structure. Co-workers provided first aid until medics arrived but the worker died.
The utility did not identify the employee. It says grief counselors will be available for employees Thursday.
The accident is under investigation.
