The case which stems from a Washington state Department of Licensing lawsuit in 2013 against a gas station and convenience store in White Swan, Yakima County.
YAKIMA — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review whether Yakama tribal members are exempt from Washington state gas taxes on the reservation.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the U.S. solicitor general recommended last month that the country’s highest court to take up the case, which stems from a state Department of Licensing lawsuit in 2013 against a gas station and convenience store in White Swan.
The state claimed the store owned by tribal member Kip Ramsey brought out-of-state fuel onto the reservation without paying the state’s fuel tax.
Yakima County Superior Court and the state Supreme Court ruled the Yakama Treaty of 1855 exempted tribal-owned gas stations on the reservation from the tax.
The licensing department appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
___
Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com