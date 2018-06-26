The former member of the Darrington School Board wrote disparingly about Native Americans in reference to casinos.

DARRINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington school board member resigned after making a derogatory statement about Native Americans on social media.

The Daily Herald reports Jeff Koble, a former member of the Darrington School Board, wrote: “On the Indian Casino how about calling it Drunk Indians and government handouts casino.”

Koble wrote the comment after the Sauk Suiattle Indian Tribe announced plans to open a casino near Darrington later this summer.

A follow-up message reads: “I made a mistake in sending this out.”

Koble resigned on June 15.

He could not be reached for additional comment.

Superintendent Buck Marsh said in a statement that the views expressed by Koble do not represent the views of the Darrington School Board or of the Darrington School District.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com