The former member of the Darrington School Board wrote disparingly about Native Americans in reference to casinos.
DARRINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington school board member resigned after making a derogatory statement about Native Americans on social media.
The Daily Herald reports Jeff Koble, a former member of the Darrington School Board, wrote: “On the Indian Casino how about calling it Drunk Indians and government handouts casino.”
Koble wrote the comment after the Sauk Suiattle Indian Tribe announced plans to open a casino near Darrington later this summer.
A follow-up message reads: “I made a mistake in sending this out.”
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's 1,700 street-parking pay stations are changing; here's what drivers should know
- Western State Hospital loses $53 million in federal funding after failing inspection
- GET out or stay in? Washington prepaid-tuition investors should weigh a few factors, experts say
- 'I'm literally so scared for my life': Woman, 18, killed in Kent park feared boyfriend, police say
- String of assaults fuels criticism of Seattle’s handling of homelessness crisis
Koble resigned on June 15.
He could not be reached for additional comment.
Superintendent Buck Marsh said in a statement that the views expressed by Koble do not represent the views of the Darrington School Board or of the Darrington School District.
___
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com