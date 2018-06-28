Police say a relative of the woman as well as a Child Protective Services caseworker had requested the welfare check.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after officers found two adults and two toddlers dead in an apartment southwest of Tacoma in Lakewood.
Lakewood Police say officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old woman, 26-year-old man and their young girls when they went to the apartment Wednesday evening to conduct a welfare check.
Police say a relative of the woman as well as a Child Protective Services caseworker had requested the welfare check.
Police say it is likely the bodies were in the apartment for at least a week before officers discovered them.
Police say detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder followed by suicide.
No further information was immediately released.