Police say a relative of the woman as well as a Child Protective Services caseworker had requested the welfare check.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after officers found two adults and two toddlers dead in an apartment southwest of Tacoma in Lakewood.

Lakewood Police say officers found the bodies of a 36-year-old woman, 26-year-old man and their young girls when they went to the apartment Wednesday evening to conduct a welfare check.

Police say a relative of the woman as well as a Child Protective Services caseworker had requested the welfare check.

Police say it is likely the bodies were in the apartment for at least a week before officers discovered them.

Police say detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder followed by suicide.

No further information was immediately released.