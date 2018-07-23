The Idaho man died Sunday after taking a paragliding jump off Deer Mountain near Chelan.
CHELAN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 40-year-old Idaho man died paragliding in eastern Washington Sunday evening.
Washington State Patrol reports that Ryan McRoberts of Garden Valley, Idaho, died Sunday after taking a paragliding jump off Deer Mountain near Chelan.
He then landed uncontrollably on Highway 97 about 8:40 p.m.
It’s unknown how or why he lost control of the paraglider.
He died at the scene.