TACOMA — A pastor at a Tacoma megachurch has been dismissed from his position amid accusations of physical misconduct with a former employee.

The News Tribune reports 50-year-old Dean Curry of Life Center Assembly of God denied the unspecified allegations Sunday during a meeting called by church leaders.

He said the woman accused him of behavior that would have amounted to adultery.

Leaders of the Northwest Ministry Network said Monday they relied on “the testimony of two or more witnesses” before unanimously recommending the dismissal.

Curry has led the church for 14 years.

He says he is entitled to an automatic appeal with the Assembly of God’s national organization in Springfield, Missouri.

He says the loss of his license and church bylaws prevent him from continuing in his position until the process is complete.