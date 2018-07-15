EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic violence suspect was shot in the leg during a confrontation with deputies in Everett.
The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team says the shooting occurred Saturday night after a woman reported that her 67-year-old husband was beating her and threatening her with a weapon.
When deputies arrived they contacted the suspect and shots were fired, though how many and by whom remains unclear. The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The shooting is under investigation.
