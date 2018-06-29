FORKS, Clallam County — An 85-year-old man who spent a night in his vehicle after crashing off a mountain road has been found and taken to a hospital.
The Peninsula Daily News reports that Ezra Buckle’s son found him Wednesday morning inside his car near the city of Forks.
Clallam County fire chief Bill Paul says the car was found in a wooded area a few feet from the edge of a cliff. It’s not clear why it went off the embankment.
Fire crews pulled Buckle out. He was being treated at a local hospital.
Buckle’s son, Frank House, tells KOMO-TV he drove up and down the road for more than 200 miles searching after his father didn’t come home Tuesday.
House says his father often drives that mountain road to visit the place where he scattered his late wife’s ashes.