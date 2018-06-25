The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Monday on behalf of three Central American migrants held in federal custody in Washington state, thousands of miles from where immigration officials transferred their children.

Immigrant-rights activists in Seattle are suing the Trump administration, saying it is unnecessarily prolonging the separation of asylum-seeking immigrants from their children.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court in Seattle on behalf of three Central American migrants held in federal custody in Washington state, thousands of miles from where immigration officials have transferred their children. The lawsuit seeks class-action status on behalf of other immigrants separated from their children and detained in Washington state.

The organization says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has provided no information about whether or when the detainees’ asylum cases will move forward or when they’ll be reunited with their children.

Washington, California, New Jersey and at least eight other states also have announced plans to sue the administration over the separations this week.