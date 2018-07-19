The woman apparently fell from a steep embankment and by the time other members of the group were able to find her, she had died.
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A 71-year-old Connecticut woman has died after falling during a hike east of Mount Vernon on Sauk Mountain.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports the woman was hiking with a local hiking club Wednesday afternoon.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Patrol Chad Clark says she apparently fell from a steep embankment and by the time other members of the group were able to find her, she had died.
The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team and a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew with retrieved the woman’s body.
Her identity has not been released.
Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com