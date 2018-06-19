A Pierce County man who fled the country while awaiting trial on child rape charges has been extradited to Washington state.

TACOMA —

The News Tribune reports that U.S. Marshals arrested 62-year-old Gilbert Greenwood in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on May 30. He was turned over to a federal task force and extradited to the U.S.

Records show he was booked into the Pierce County Jail on Monday. He’s scheduled to appear in Pierce County Superior Court on Tuesday on child rape and child molestation charges.

Prosecutors accused Greenwood in 2013 of sexually abusing a girl over a decade, starting in 2002 when she was 4.

He was arraigned in May 2013 and was released after posting $100,000 bail. He didn’t appear for his 2014 trial and a warrant was issued for his arrest.