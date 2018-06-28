The comments were made in reference to a photo on Facebook of a Native-American teen wearing a T-shirt featuring an upside-down American flag with the wording "No one is illegal on stolen land."
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Washington EMT workers have been placed on unpaid leave pending an investigation into derogatory comments about Native Americans they allegedly posted on social media.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports American Medical Response, which responds to emergency medical calls throughout Yakima County, including the Yakama reservation, issued a statement saying it placed the two men on leave Tuesday, immediately after learning about the comments.
The comments were made in reference to a photo on Facebook of a Native American teen wearing a T-shirt featuring an upside-down American flag with the wording “No one is illegal on stolen land.”
One of the comments allegedly from one of the private ambulance company’s employee said: “For God’s sakes, it’s not stolen, you were conquered. We will finish the job.”
American Medical Response says the comments do not reflect the attitude of the agency.
Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic, http://www.yakimaherald.com