The trooper was parked on the side of the road on radar duty when he was hit.
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police say a DUI driver crashed into a Washington state trooper’s car that was parked on the shoulder of a roadway.
KIRO-TV reports that the collision happened on northbound State Route 525 near the Alderwood Mall Parkway on Sunday morning.
Officials say the trooper was taken to the hospital as a precaution and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the car drifted off the roadway, struck the trooper’s vehicle and then caught fire.
Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html