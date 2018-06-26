The 28-year-old horse named Annie was euthanized June 20.
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities now say that a horse’s tongue found severed at a property in western Washington state was not intentionally cut off the animal.
The Olympian reports the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has determined the horse’s injury was an accident “after considerable deliberation and several expert opinions.”
The 28-year-old horse named Annie was euthanized last week because the animal could not eat or drink without a tongue. The tongue was found severed in a pasture in the Yelm area.
From the preliminary necropsy results last week, the sheriff’s office had believed that someone cut the tongue from the horse.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's 1,700 street-parking pay stations are changing; here's what drivers should know
- Sweet celestial treat awaits Seattle moon watchers this week
- Western State Hospital loses $53 million in federal funding after failing inspection
- 'I'm literally so scared for my life': Woman, 18, killed in Kent park feared boyfriend, police say
- GET out or stay in? Washington prepaid-tuition investors should weigh a few factors, experts say
Sgt. Carla Carter says the new findings indicate the tongue may have become lacerated from the lower front teeth and later fell from the horse’s mouth.
___
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com