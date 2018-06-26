The 28-year-old horse named Annie was euthanized June 20.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities now say that a horse’s tongue found severed at a property in western Washington state was not intentionally cut off the animal.

The Olympian reports the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has determined the horse’s injury was an accident “after considerable deliberation and several expert opinions.”

The 28-year-old horse named Annie was euthanized last week because the animal could not eat or drink without a tongue. The tongue was found severed in a pasture in the Yelm area.

From the preliminary necropsy results last week, the sheriff’s office had believed that someone cut the tongue from the horse.

Sgt. Carla Carter says the new findings indicate the tongue may have become lacerated from the lower front teeth and later fell from the horse’s mouth.

___

Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com