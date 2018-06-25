Two women accused a male supervisor at the human services department of unwanted hugging, kissing and comments.
EVERETT — Snohomish County agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by two women who accused a male supervisor at the human services department of unwanted hugging, kissing and comments.
The Daily Herald reports the total combined settlement for Snohomish County and two other organizations was $800,000.
The women were employed by Lutheran Community Services and later the Stillaguamish Senior Center, with whom the county contracted at different times for programs.
The agreement includes payment of $300,000 from SeaTac-based Lutheran Community Services.
Most Read Local Stories
- String of assaults fuels criticism of Seattle’s handling of homelessness crisis
- Seattle's 1,700 street-parking pay stations are changing; here's what drivers should know
- GET out or stay in? Washington prepaid-tuition investors should weigh a few factors, experts say
- Sen. Patty Murray got campaign money from company running Tacoma center where undocumented immigrants are held
- Why don’t women code? A UW lecturer’s answer draws heat
The Stillaguamish Senior Center settled separately for $150,000.
County officials declined to comment on the agreement, but confirmed that the supervisor continues to work at the human services department. A spokesman for Lutheran Community Services did not return calls for comment. An administrator at the Stillaguamish Senior Center referred questions to an attorney.