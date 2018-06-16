The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a husband and wife from a sailing vessel 180 miles off the coast of Grays Harbor, Washington

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued a husband and wife from a sailing vessel 180 miles (290 kilometers) off the coast of Grays Harbor, Washington.

Officials say an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew on Saturday morning hoisted the couple from the vessel and transported them to the Coast Guard station in Warrenton, Oregon.

Officials say the couple aboard a 46-foot (14-meter) sailing vessel was sailing between Hawaii and Bellingham, Washington, when they ran into rough weather and seas.

Officials say the vessel wasn’t taking on water, but the aircrew at the request of the vessel owners hoisted the couple to the helicopter due to health concerns.

The couple was treated for symptoms related to hypothermia.

The Coast Guard has warned other vessels of the adrift sailing vessel.