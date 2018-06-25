The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of family out of state.

CLE ELUM, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man has died after falling from a climb down from Mount Stuart.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says the 32-year-old man died Sunday after falling several hundred feet down a steep slope and then landing on rocks.

The man was climbing with a friend, who had called for help just before noon.

The friend told authorities that the man had climbed up but then lost his footing while climbing down toward the Cascadian Couloir.

Their elevation was at about 8,900 feet (2712 meters), which required a helicopter capable of hoisting.

A Navy Blackhawk helicopter from the Whidbey Island Naval Airbase got to the scene within three hours.

The man’s identity is being held pending family notification out of state.

The friend was also rescued.