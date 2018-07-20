SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Seattle-based Amazon.com is opening a fulfillment center in Spokane, promising more than 1,500 full-time jobs.
The company announced on Friday that it was opening its first fulfillment center in eastern Washington.
The 600,000-square foot center will be built near the Spokane International Airport.
Amazon says its employees earn competitive wages and benefits.
The employees will pick and ship items to customers.