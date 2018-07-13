The Seattle Fire Department says one child was in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say five children were pulled from the water near Seattle’s Discovery Park and taken to a hospital.

The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Friday that one girl and four boys between the ages of 10 and 11 were rescued from Puget Sound waters.

The fire department says one child was in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

Hamish Ray told KOMO-TV that he had gone to the beach after flying in from London and that he saw signs of trouble with a group of swimming kids.

He says he and a friend ran into the water and found one child face down and others screaming. He says they struggled with a strong current but were able to bring kids to shore.

No further information was immediately released.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/