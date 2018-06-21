The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the blaze about near the Columbia River had burned nearly 8 square miles.
YAKIMA — Evacuation notices have gone out to residents in about 30 homes because of a wildfire burning in central Washington.
The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the blaze about two miles north of Vantage near the Columbia River had burned nearly 8 square miles.
The Yakima Herald reports that the fire dubbed milepost 22 started Wednesday afternoon and was 30 percent contained on Thursday afternoon.
A level 2 evacuation notice has been issued, meaning those residents should be set to leave at a moment’s notice. The state fire marshal said on Twitter that the fire was threatening about 30 homes.
The fire’s cause is under investigation.