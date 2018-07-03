OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three men were arrested following a fight triggered by a Facebook post that ended with a shooting.
The Olympian reports 22-year-old Tyler Thompson and two other men appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday after a man was shot outside Olympia early Sunday morning.
Thompson was charged with assault and attempted murder with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $500,000. Public defender Angela Colaiuta represented the men.
According to charging documents, the men and the unnamed victim met in a neighborhood park northeast of The Evergreen State College to settle a dispute. Authorities say Thompson fired two shots at the victim, hitting him on the stomach and on his side following the fight.
The victim’s medical status was not immediately available Monday.
Information from: The Olympian, http://www.theolympian.com