BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rescue team found and took two climbers to safety from Mount Baker.
The Bellingham Herald reports a search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island responded to a report of an injured climber near the 10,781-foot peak Sunday afternoon.
The team found the climbers in about 15 minutes on a steep rock face at about 8,800 feet on the north ridge.
The Naval Air Station says one of the climbers broke an arm and ribs.
Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks says the injured climber was a 45-year-old man who was in critical condition.
The rescue crew hoisted him and the second climber aboard an MH-60S helicopter and took them to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com