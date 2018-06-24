The driver of the log truck wasn't injured in the crash on Highway 101 near Beaver, Oregon.
PORTLAND — Oregon State Police say an 18-year-old woman has died after colliding with a log truck on Highway 101 near Beaver.
Law enforcement officials say Mikayla Michelle Howard was driving a 2003 Saab when it crossed into the other lane for an unknown reason on Friday morning. The car then hit a 2018 Kenworth log truck head on.
According to a news release on Sunday, Howard was taken to a local hospital and later transported by LifeFlight for further treatment at OHSU. She eventually died Friday as a result of her injuries.
