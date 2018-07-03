The victim was a grandmother from Colorado on a trip with her husband and family, according to Spokane fire officials.
SPOKANE — One person has died after a raft overturned in Riverside State Park along the Spokane River.
Authorities say 12 people were on the raft when it overturned on Tuesday.
KREM-TV says one woman died in the mishap.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says the woman was a grandmother from Colorado on a trip with her husband and family.
Schaeffer says the rafters were wearing dry suits and had personal flotation devices.