High winds pushed a large brush fire toward multiple Renton neighborhoods Sunday evening, causing authorities to evacuate nearby buildings.

The fire, reported around 6 p.m., prompted firefighters to respond from throughout the region. The fire was initially burning in brush near the Royal Hills Apartments on Royal Hills Drive Southeast.

High-tension power lines in the area hampered the use of water to knock down the blaze, the Renton firefighters union reported.

“Every year this location is prone to serious brush fires. Heavy fuels, on a plateau, with multiple apartment buildings as exposures,” the union tweeted.

