A heads up to anyone trying to go to Bainbridge Island on Sunday: Seattle’s Colman Dock is going to be busy — not with cars, but with bicycle riders.

Cascade Bicycle Club is hosting its annual 33-mile Chilly Hilly bike ride around the island, marking the unofficial start to the recreational bike season. It’s the ride’s 50th year.

For anyone who’s ever participated in the trek or found themselves near the ferry in late February, it’s a familiar scene by now: a bursting dam of spandex-clad bodies and colorful helmets flowing off the state’s largest ferryboat.

Organizers are expecting roughly 1,600 riders this year, said Dave Douglas, the event’s director. That’s a dip from previous years, when the ride regularly attracted over 2,000 riders. In 2007, on a particularly warm day, 6,000 riders showed up.

But considering everything else happening in the world, Douglas said they’re pleased with the turnout.

“It’s the first major event,” he said. “You’ve been training inside and now you can dust off the bike and kick off the season and get out there.”

For the more inert among us who still hope to travel to Bainbridge this Sunday, Dana Warr, spokesperson for the Washington State Ferries, said it might be a good idea to avoid those first few boats in the morning. The Jumbo Mark II ferries are the largest in the fleet and will accommodate both modes of transportation. But loading and unloading may be slow. The afternoon crowds returning to Seattle tend to be more dispersed as riders settle in for a beer or three on the other side.

The wild card for riders, pedestrians and drivers this year is how many boats WSDOT will be running Sunday. Ongoing staffing shortages have made predicting difficult. WSDOT is hopeful there will be two Sunday, but can only guarantee one.

“I would be prepared to eat a later lunch or to stick around in Seattle or on Bainbridge longer than expected,” said WSDOT spokesperson Ian Sterling.

For Cascade Bicycle Club, this year’s Chilly Hilly marks a return to normalcy. Although they never missed a ride during the pandemic, they did move 2021’s to August, earning it the tagline, “still hilly, not so chilly,” said Paul Tolme, with the club. Some riders suggested keeping it in August for good, but that would go against tradition, said Tolme.

The route circumnavigates Bainbridge Island, earning its reputation along the way, particularly as riders are forced up the mountainous Baker Hill on the island’s south end. It’s heaven for people who like going through hell and also a boon to the local lemonade-stand economy.