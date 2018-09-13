The Freeman High School shooting near Spokane killed one student and wounded three female students.

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) — Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the shootings at Freeman High School that left one student dead and three wounded.

A candlelight vigil in the community south of Spokane is planned for Thursday at 7:15 p.m. on the high school football field.

The Sept. 13, 2017, shootings killed student Sam Strahan and wounded three female students, who have since returned to school.

The Spokesman-Review reports that shooting suspect Caleb Sharpe’s case is moving slowly through the court system.

On Aug. 28, Spokane County prosecutors again delayed a hearing to determine whether Sharpe, who was 15 at the time, will be tried as an adult.

Sharpe, who turns 17 next month, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com