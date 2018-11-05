The 42-year-old Khandelwal has served as interim director of the King County Department of Public Defense since July.

In an 8-1 vote, the Metropolitan King County Council confirmed the appointment of Anita Khandelwal as director of the Department of Public Defense (DPD) on Monday afternoon.

Executive Dow Constantine appointed Khandelwal, 42, interim director in July after the resignation of Lorinda Youngcourt, the department’s first director. Constantine decided not to appoint her to another four-year term because of negative feedback about her management style.

The Public Defense Advisory Board later selected three candidates, including Khandelwal, to be considered for the permanent post, and Constantine selected Khandelwal as his appointee early last month.

Khandelwal received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and history from Yale University in 1998, and she graduated from Yale Law School in 2005, according to her résumé. She clerked for federal judges in Pennsylvania and Texas, worked as a staff attorney for the federal defenders’ office in Western Washington and had two stints working as an attorney with The Defender Association, one of four formerly independent firms that now make up the DPD.

Khandelwal — who also speaks Hindi, Urdu and some Spanish — previously served as the DPD’s policy director and deputy director of law and policy before being named interim director in July, according to her résumé.

She already has been credited with infusing new hope and vision into a department that’s struggled with low morale since its creation in 2013.

This past year, DPD’s 200 public defenders represented 19,787 people. The public defenders represent felony and misdemeanor criminal defendants in King County superior, district and juvenile courts as well as Seattle Municipal Court, along with clients facing civil commitment to mental-health facilities, sex-offender commitment, or loss of parental rights.