Local NewsPhoto & Video Anglers enjoy a good night to catch squid Originally published November 14, 2017 at 7:13 pm Willie Rufino prepares his rod to go squid fishing at Seacrest Park pier on a recent evening in West Seattle. More than a dozen anglers fished side by side with the help of lanterns, headlamps and flashlights. According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, adult squid can be found in most of Puget Sound and the Strait of Juan de Fuca between late May and February. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times) Fishermen gather at a West Seattle park to reel in cephalopods.
