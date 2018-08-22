The art installation EMBER will be featured at SAM Remix on Aug. 24 and will be open to the public until Sept. 7 at Prairie Underground in Georgetown.

Conceptual artist Mia Imani Harrison sits inside the Dream Chrysalis, part of her art installation [REM]EMBER at Indian Summer vintage boutique in Capitol Hill. Harrison’s installation is part of a multimedia dreamscape she created for people of color as well as transgender and gender-diverse individuals to rest, heal from trauma and to “be carefree for a moment.” Inspired by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, Harrison believes King’s dream of equality has yet to be fully realized.

Throughout August, Harrison has created installations around Seattle that explore King’s vision of equality through the act of dreaming and community healing. Earlier this month, Harrison staged a “sleep-in” at Cal Anderson Park that explored, “What happens when a community is tired of being tired? In sleep, are we able to resolve the trauma of our everyday lives?” Harrison’s [REM]EMBER will be featured at SAM Remix on Friday, Aug. 24.

[REM]EMBER will also be open to the public until Sept. 7 at Prairie Underground in Georgetown and will feature several performances by interdisciplinary sound artist JOY MA!