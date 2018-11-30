A 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Anchorage, Alaska, Friday. "It seemed like the end," the groom said.

Jackson Willard, freshly showered and wearing a crisply ironed shirt and his wedding-day suit, was sitting in his parents’ Anchorage hotel room watching a house-fixing show with his father when the vibrations began.

He’d lived through earthquakes in Peru, but this was different for the 22-year-old from Camano Island. These tremors were new — long, violent shakes — that made him feel as if he were being thrown back and forth.

He learned later the 7.0-magnitude quake Friday morning rocked Anchorage, Alaska, crumpled roads and sent people diving for cover.

In the hotel room, the coffee maker crashed to the floor. The iron fell from its holder on the wall. The shaking seemed to last for more than 30 seconds.

Willard looked out the window of the high-rise hotel. Car alarms began to bleat into the dark morning. Stoplights were shaking. The lights began to flicker out.

“It seemed like the end,” he would say later. “Like the building was going to fall down and that was going to be it.”

And then it was over.

Conversation flooded the Clarion Suites hallways.

“We were like, what do we do right now? We’re not going to leave,” he said. A housekeeper came by and said they had to evacuate.

It took 30 minutes to drive just 10 miles as people and cars flooded into the Anchorage streets.

Willard arrived at the temple where he was supposed to marry his fiance about 9:30 a.m., as the sun rose.

“We’re going to have to close the temple. There’s no power,” the Latter-day Saints temple president told him.

If the power came back on, “we’ll have you get married,” he promised.

Willard knew his fiance, Amber Anderson, was a patient woman. After all, she was the fourth of eight kids in her family, and all her younger siblings were teenagers.

He’d met Anderson in January this year, when a group of friends had gotten together at her apartment near Brigham Young University — Idaho to play board games.

Occasionally, when a roommate became upset with the group over its noise, it was Anderson who calmed the situation.

She was so understanding. So patient. “That was big,” he’d say later.

On the drive from the temple to Anderson’s Anchorage family home Friday, Willard felt nervous — scared. The couple had planned a flight back to Washington for their honeymoon on Saturday. If they couldn’t marry, it would probably take nearly a week to make new plans.

He walked into the door of the home, took off his shoes, and approached the bride-to-be in the living room.

It’s going to be OK, she told him. We’re going to figure things out.

Not a minute later, the phone rang. Power had been restored.

The two hugged, and he was relieved.

“It’s going to happen now,” he told her. “We’re actually getting married.”