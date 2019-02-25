Workers are trying to free an Amtrak train from Seattle that has been stuck since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon. More than 180 passengers are aboard.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers are trying to free an Amtrak train with 183 passengers aboard that has been stuck since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon.

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train left Seattle for Los Angeles early Sunday but hit a tree in Oakridge, Oregon, about 6:20 p.m. Oakridge is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Eugene.

Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan says crews are clearing the track and were expected to reach the train by 6 a.m. PST Tuesday. He says the train will move back to Eugene and Portland.

Amtrak made the decision to keep passengers on the train because electricity is out in Oakridge. Amtrak says there is ample food on board and that passengers were not being charged.

Passenger Carly Bigby tells KOIN-TV of Portland that parents have run out of diapers and there is limited cellphone service.

Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, a passenger tweeted “we have an engine!” suggesting that help had arrived.

Amtrak said passengers would be taken to Eugene and Portland when the train was unstuck.