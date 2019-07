OLYMPIA — An Amtrak train was delayed Sunday night in south Thurston County after it struck an all-terrain vehicle.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported, according to The Olympian.

Lt. Ray Brady said two men were riding ATVs in the area of Rich Road Southeast and Old Highway 99 when one of them got stuck on the railroad tracks.

The train struck it and knocked it off the tracks.

Brady says the two men fled the scene. Both ATVs were recovered by the sheriff’s office.