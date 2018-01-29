Share story

By
The Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Amtrak says service between Bellingham and Vancouver, British Columbia, has been suspended until Wednesday afternoon because of a mudslide on the track.

Amtrak says that BNSF Railway on Monday closed a track on a route used by Amtrak Cascades trains. The tracks are scheduled to reopen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Charter buses are being provided in place of Amtrak trains between those stations.

Amtrak says service from Bellingham south to Seattle and other points is unaffected.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press