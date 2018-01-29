BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Amtrak says service between Bellingham and Vancouver, British Columbia, has been suspended until Wednesday afternoon because of a mudslide on the track.
Amtrak says that BNSF Railway on Monday closed a track on a route used by Amtrak Cascades trains. The tracks are scheduled to reopen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Charter buses are being provided in place of Amtrak trains between those stations.
Amtrak says service from Bellingham south to Seattle and other points is unaffected.
