BNSF Railway will lift a suspension on passenger trains between Seattle and Portland on Sunday afternoon, after clearing a landslide from a set of railroad tracks just south of Tacoma.

The railway officially cleared Amtrak to resume passenger service at 3:30 p.m., though a spokesperson for Amtrak could not be immediately reached Sunday morning to confirm when it will start running trains along the Cascades and Coast Starlight routes.

On its website, Amtrak listed just one train along the Cascades route departing Seattle at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.

“We’ve given the green light, and (the tracks) will open up for all train movement,” said BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas.

The railway placed a 48-hour suspension on all trains between Seattle and Portland on Friday morning after a landslide covered one set of tracks about eight miles south of Tacoma. The debris was 50 feet wide and three to four feet deep, according to Melonas.

The railway couldn’t access the site with vehicles and had to send cranes on the rail to clear the debris, Melonas said.

Advertising

“This is the first slide of the year in this area that has impacted train movements,” he added. “It’s been a relatively light year… but hopefully we’re done with that rainfall.”

The National Weather Service reported Friday morning that 2.44 inches of rain had fallen in Tacoma in just 24 hours, elevating the threat of landslides. By Saturday, the weather service declared Friday the fifth wettest day on record, with rainfall reaching 3.25 inches at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The moratorium affected 20 trains along the Cascades and Coast Starlight routes, according to The (Vancouver) Columbian. Amtrak had offered shuttle buses during the suspension.