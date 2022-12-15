Get ready for that new train smell.

In 2026, a new fleet of Northwest-themed trains will hit the tracks and transport passengers between Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Portland along the Amtrak Cascades line.

The trains include two new locomotives and eight new trainsets in an “evergreen and mocha” color scheme and graphics of Mount Hood and Mount Rainier on each car, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The trains, manufactured by Siemens in California, are funded as a part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to WSDOT.

More facts:

The new trains are more fuel efficient and produce “significantly” less air pollution.

Amenities will include individual outlets and USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, enhanced lighting and touchless restroom controls.

A redesigned cafe car will include local Northwest favorite foods and there will also be self-service food options.

WSDOT said the new trains will arrive in Seattle over several months, entering into service after they are inspected.

The northern Amtrak Cascades trip from Seattle to Vancouver was restored in September after a two-year hiatus with the border between the U.S. and Canada shuttered during the pandemic. The line did not resume until well after travel between the two countries once again became possible. Amtrak has blamed staffing for lingering service disruptions.

This story contains information from Seattle Times archives.