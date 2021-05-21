A flight bound for the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area was diverted to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday morning in response to “an unruly passenger,” American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls wrote in an email.

After Flight 60 left Narita International Airport in Japan and was en route to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, pilots made a diversion to Sea-Tac to remove the passenger from the plane.

According to FlightAware’s flight-tracking log for the aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at Sea-Tac at 10:45 a.m. Pacific time. It was met by federal officials who removed the person from the plane, said Walls.

The aircraft departed from Sea-Tac with the rest of its passengers onboard at 11:39 a.m. and arrived at Dallas/Fort Worth at 5:34 p.m. Central time, records show.