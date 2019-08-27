Update: The Amber Alert was canceled at about 2:38 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the child had been found.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy last seen in Ocean Shores.

The boy, identified by the Ocean Shores Police Department as Timothy Cooper, was taken from his grandparents’ home by his non-custodial father “during a heated argument after threats to abscond with the child.” Police said the father, Thomas Cooper, has a history of making suicide attempts and threats.

The 5-year-old was described as having brown hair. He is about 3 feet, 6 inches tall and 60 pounds. No photo was immediately available.

Thomas Cooper, 50, is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 165 pounds, according to police. He drives a silver 2001 Nissan Xterra with the license plate BQR9567.