An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening in Seattle as authorities search for four children who were ordered to be turned over to Child Protective Services.

Police are concerned the children’s father, 42-year-old Nicholas Antonie, is fleeing the state after withholding needed medication from the children, according to Seattle police. Case workers have also reported that the father has made threats of physical harm. The children have been “deemed to be in imminent danger by a King County judge,” according to police.

The family is believed to be in a 1992 tan 28-foot Bounder motorhome, possibly headed north from Seattle. Family members are:

Nicholas Antonie, described as 6 feet 4 inches tall and 250 pounds. He has long hair and sometimes a beard.

His wife, Crystal Lane Antonie, 38.

13-year-old Charles Antonie, described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 100 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

16-year-old George Antonie, described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with blond hair and green eyes. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

9-year-old Sadie Antonie, described as 4 feet tall and 90 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black sweater.

7-year-old Rose Antonie, described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and 80 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was also wearing a black sweater.

The RV has a Washington license plate number of BPP8654.

Additional information on tonight's Amber Alert. Please be on the lookout for a 1992 tan Bounder motorhome WA plate BPP8654. https://t.co/4wpMCuULsD pic.twitter.com/wdcQk4N7oz — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 11, 2019