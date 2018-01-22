The wait is over. Sort of. Amazon Go, the world’s first ever cashier-free store, opened to the public today here in our own backyard. And judging by the long lines I saw wrapping around the Day 1 building early afternoon, the novelty drew in a lot of customers.

Sketched Jan. 22, 2018

Amazon Go, the world’s first ever cashier-free store, opened to the public today here in our own backyard. And judging by the long lines I saw wrapping around the Day 1 building early afternoon, the novelty drew in a lot of customers.

I was just as curious as anyone else. And if only to see the magic behind cashier-free shopping, I ended up buying a chocolate bar that I wasn’t even hungry for.

How did that work? All I had to do is download the Amazon Go app, scan a QR code at the entrance, pick what I wanted and leave. My purchase was automatically charged to my Amazon account. Inside the store, signs remind customers: “Just walk out.” And “You’re good to go (really)!”

Although one customer I talked to seemed skeptical about the real need for cashier-free shops, others seemed excited about this kind of shopping experience.  “It’s the future,” said a hurried customer on his way out the door.

