Amanda Knox and her fiancé are asking for the public’s help funding their space-themed wedding.

Knox, a 32-year-old Seattle native, is set to marry Christopher Robinson next year, but the couple says they spent their wedding fund on Knox’s trip back to Italy last month to speak at a conference on criminal justice.

The couple wrote on their registry page that they “don’t need any more stuff” and instead want to celebrate their marriage with an “unforgettable party.”

They’re working with set-builders and planning specific decorations to create their own out-of-this-world event, which includes black lights, fog machines, puzzles for guests and “alien food.”

They’re also making their outfits by hand, according to the registry: “You know we love to look fabulous,” the site says. “We do it for YOU.”

In return, donors will receive a signed copy of “The Cardio Tesseract,” the couple’s joint book of love poems.

Knox, a University of Washington student, was studying abroad in Perugia in 2007 when she was arrested in the stabbing death of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. She was convicted of murder in 2009 and spent four years in prison before her sentence was overturned in 2011. Four years later, she was acquitted by Italy’s highest appeals court.

Earlier this year, Europe’s human-rights court ordered Italy to pay Knox $20,000 in damages, costs and expenses to Knox for how they handled the case right after Kercher’s death.

Knox and Robinson said on their registry site that the recent trip back to Italy was healing and “well worth it.”