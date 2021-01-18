By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- A worrying coronavirus mutation is discovered in Washington state — but hasn't spread
- Seattle police chief fires officer for racist remark after fellow officers report him
- Inslee sets goal of 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day in Washington state and makes everyone 65 and older eligible now
- Coronavirus daily news updates, January 17: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- How to know when it's your turn to get a coronavirus vaccine
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.