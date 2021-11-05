Three times a week, Jason Gasseling visits a gym in Mountlake Terrace for hourlong workouts with his trainer. Cardio and abdominal exercises are his favorite, but sessions could include anything to improve his strength and mobility.

A Shoreline resident who grew up in Yakima, Gasseling enjoys the challenges, camaraderie and satisfaction of physical fitness. He is best at core exercises on a Pylo box, pushes himself hard and “sometimes I have to slow him down.” trainer Lee Scott said.

His yearslong devotion to working out likely made a crucial difference when Gasseling suffered a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle accident on July 12, 1997, said his mother, Dolores Gasseling of Yakima.

“They told us that because of the strength in his neck from lifting weights, it’s probably what saved his life,” she said.

The Brain Injury Alliance of Washington will honor Jason Gasseling during its annual gala Saturday night in Seattle. The event is the largest fundraiser for brain injury support in the nation and the alliance’s primary source of funding, according to its website. Proceeds directly fund services to help brain injury survivors and their caregivers.

It’s happening five years to the day after Jason’s dad, Tom, a well-known hops executive, broker and farmer, died at age 67. They will be remembering him as several others join Dolores and Jason at the event, including Jim Tobin, Jason’s good friend since grade school.

Advertising

“He is Jason’s greatest, greatest support. He takes him to Seahawks games, checks on him. Jim asked Jason to be his best man,” Dolores said.

The alliance has made an immeasurable difference in Jason’s recovery.

“It’s a wonderful organization,” Dolores said. “They’ve been the greatest resource. They’re like family.”

Along with the Alliance, Gasseling’s family and friends have supported him — and each other — through their unwavering faith and love.

“I will tell you that our faith in the Lord and a strong marriage, our family and close friends are what also got us through it all. We knew that we needed to lean on the Lord to get us through,” Dolores said.

Prayer, persistence and determination

Gasseling’s routines strengthen him physically, mentally and emotionally. He wants to stay fit, which involves riding his stationary bike in the group home in Shoreline he shares with others who have survived traumatic brain injuries.

Physical fitness and sports have been a big part of his life. Along with football, he golfed and played basketball, with soccer a favorite pursuit when he was young. Inspiration came from his father, who got a full-ride football scholarship to Notre Dame.

Advertising

Gasseling’s mother enjoys sharing her son’s upbeat attitude and the ways he wants to inspire and motivate others. He doesn’t drink, eats healthy and enjoys hanging out with friends he’s made at nearby Starbucks, which he visits four or five times a week, she said.

“Jason doesn’t meet a stranger. He’s very outgoing. He’s very proud of himself and what he’s accomplished,” Dolores said. “He advocates wherever he goes. He has inspired people. He talks to them and tells them his story.”

Gasseling was in a coma for nearly a month after the crash, and doctors weren’t sure if he would come out of it. They told his parents he would not be the son they once had.

He had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle on the evening of July 12, 1997, for a ride in Kittitas County, where he was living with friends while he attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Some teenagers in a pickup truck were pulling out of a driveway and he couldn’t stop in time and slammed into the pickup, his mother said.

He was wearing a helmet, but his head struck the side of the truck, which caused shearing of his brain. He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in a coma.

The family was devastated by the news. They walked to nearby St. James Cathedral in Seattle, lit candles and prayed. “We made a vow at that time that Jason would recover and that he would not be a vegetable, and we put everything into making sure that he knew that,” she said.

Advertising

Gasseling was in Yakima for Christmas 1997, but his return to himself had just begun, his mother said. “He still could not speak. … He had to relearn how to do everything — talk, walk, swallow, feed himself, brush his teeth,” she said.

Upon being released from Good Samaritan, Gasseling lived with his parents for about two years, before “we bought him a duplex, which happened to be at the end of our driveway,” Dolores said. “He was able to live there and get around.”

A broad support team

Just a few months after his dad died, Gasseling moved into his current home in Shoreline. By then he had made huge strides in his recovery after many months of speech, recreational, occupational, physical and pool therapy five and sometimes six days a week. He slowly but steadily improved.

In late 2003, his family gave him a membership to Gold’s Gym in Terrace Heights and arranged for a personal trainer. Gasseling began riding Access Paratransit to the gym, where his upbeat attitude gained him yet another friend — gym owner Steve Pratt.

Along with working out, he got a job working with Pratt and Michael Kane, owner and founder of Pro-Motion Physical Therapy and Pro-Motion Functional Fitness in Yakima. He worked for them until he moved to Seattle in 2017.

The motivation continues today with Scott, the trainer who developed Gasseling’s program over the past two years, which includes practice walking without his walker.

“Things most people take for granted that he struggles with every day,” added Scott, who admires Gasseling’s can-do attitude, commitment to exercise and acceptance that work must be done for an extended period of time.