All seven of Washington’s Democrat U.S. House members are now calling for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. U.S. Senator Patty Murray also voiced support for an inquiry.

On Sunday, Reps. Kim Schrier of Sammamish, Suzan DelBene of Medina, Derek Kilmer of Gig Harbor and Denny Heck of Olympia called for an inquiry, which would be the first step in a lengthy process.

Murray, in a statement, said that as Congress has learned more “about the gravity of the potential threats to our democracy identified in Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller’s report, it has become clear the House should begin proceedings to determine whether the President’s actions necessitate impeachment.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the House would decide whether to begin impeachment proceedings “when we have a best strongest possible case” and that such a decision “will be made in a timely fashion.” She continued to resist calls from a growing number of House Democrats to begin the process now.

The announcements from the Washington delegation on Sunday follow Mueller’s Congressional testimony last week.

This story will be updated.