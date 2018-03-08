Local News All trussed up in Georgetown Originally published March 8, 2018 at 6:57 pm Ironworkers grab scissor trusses that will hold up a section of the roof at Prologis Georgetown Crossroads in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Thursday. The three-floor, 590,000-square-foot industrial warehouse, located near East Marginal Way and Michigan Street, is scheduled to be completed this year. Prologis’ website describes the warehouse as: “The first of its kind in the U.S., the building will feature truck ramps leading to loading docks on the second level and a third floor, served via forklift accessible freight elevators, for lighter-scale warehouse operations.” (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times) Prologis Georgetown Crossroads, a three-floor industrial warehouse, is scheduled for completion this year. Share story By Ellen M. Banner Seattle Times staff photographer Ellen M. Banner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryWashington Legislature narrowly OKs change to police deadly force law Previous StoryVeteran Washington state Reps. Ruth Kagi and Judy Clibborn won’t seek re-election
