All lanes of Interstate 5 in Tacoma are closed after a semi jackknifed at Highway 16, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The semi was heading south on I-5 when the driver lost control on the wet roadway, the State Patrol said in a tweet. No other vehicles were involved.

Northbound traffic is also being diverted off the freeway due to a diesel fuel spill. The State Patrol said it was unclear when lanes would be reopened.

The Tuesday morning crash occurred on a stretch of I-5 that has seen numerous crashes over the past several months.