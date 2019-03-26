All lanes of Interstate 5 in Tacoma are closed after a semi jackknifed at Highway 16, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi was heading south on I-5 when the driver lost control on the wet roadway, the State Patrol said in a tweet. No other vehicles were involved.
Northbound traffic is also being diverted off the freeway due to a diesel fuel spill. The State Patrol said it was unclear when lanes would be reopened.
The Tuesday morning crash occurred on a stretch of I-5 that has seen numerous crashes over the past several months.
